Tips to protect your home during a cold Colorado winter

DENVER (KDVR) — With super cold single-digit temperatures, it is very important for us and our homes, to stay warm and to be safe.

Problem Solvers talked to Bob Logan, the president of Plumbline Services, to get his tips and tricks.

First, Logan says, a warm pipe is a happy pipe, especially one facing an outside wall.

“Open the cabinets and keep them open. That will allow that warm air to get down underneath there,” he said.

Also, that old trick of leaving a faucet dripping? That really works.

“This will keep a constant flow of a little warm water going through those pipes and it will help out with the freezing as well.”

If things go wrong with your water, like a broken pipe, you will want to know all about a certain yellow lever on your incoming water pipe.

“This is the main shut off for the entire house to the water. It’s great to know where that is if you have a leak, a burst pipe, whatever the case may be,” Logan told FOX31’s Dan Daru.

When it comes to heat it’s important to remember that gas is cheap, electricity is not.

“If you have an option of using a gas fireplace over a space heater, I would definitely recommend the gas fireplace. Gas in Colorado, we are very fortunate, it’s cheap – electricity can be very expensive,”

Here is a Problem Solvers bonus tip, space heaters are warm, but you might get hot under the collar when you see your electric bill.

“Make sure you have a newer space heater that has safety controls so if this one tips over there’s a button right here that automatically shuts it off.”

So go ahead, says Logan, turn up the temperature in your house a few degrees if you are cold. A warm house is a happy house.