DENVER (KDVR) — Ski and snowboard season has officially begun, and skiers around Colorado are preparing to hit the slopes.

With so many things to prepare, such as equipment, gear and physical conditioning, it can be easy to miss something.

Experts at the University of Colorado Boulder compiled a guide for skiers and snowboarders, whether experienced or trying it for the first time, to be completely prepared for this season. Here are some basic tips and resources to get started with.

Get necessary gear

Having everything you need in advance can help maximize your time on the slopes and keep you safe and comfortable.

Properly fitting helmet

Neck gaiter

Goggles

Sunscreen

Water bottle

Layers

Waterproof clothing

Gloves

Hand and foot warmers

Ski pass

Inspect existing gear

If you have equipment already, make sure it’s ready for another season.

Make sure there are no holes in your snow pants, boots or coats and that they fit right.

Double-check that you have both left and right gloves.

Make sure goggles are clear and do not obstruct vision.

Give your skis a tune-up and a wax.

Condition your body

Skiing and snowboarding can certainly be a workout, but you don’t want to be sore on the mountain. Plus, being in good shape can help keep you strong and prevent injuries.

CU recommends conditioning your body at least six weeks before the season so you can feel the benefits and improve your performance. Make sure to work on muscle strength, balance, endurance and cardio.

All the while, listen to your body and move at your own pace to make sure you do not overdo it or get injured before you even make it to the mountain.

Get back to basics

Whether you are learning or getting back into the sport after a hiatus, CU recommends starting with easier runs to learn or master basic skills.

Make sure you are comfortable stopping without poles, slowing down, making turns and getting off the lift by yourself before you explore other areas on the mountain.

Then, keep moderation in mind — riding a run before you are ready can put yourself and others around you in danger. Also remember that chutes, trees and backcountry areas add additional risks. Take a partner in case you get injured, fall into a tree well or need help getting down the slope.

Check the weather

Before you head out, know what to expect on the roads and the slope and prepare accordingly.

FOX31 Pinpoint Weather tracks snow totals, road closures and avalanche danger. Check the website or download the app to stay in the know.