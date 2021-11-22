Possible casing caught on camera: Tips to keep your property safe while traveling for the holidays

DENVER (KDVR) — A family in the Lincoln Park neighborhood watched home surveillance cameras as two people came onto their property and looked through the windows of their home.

Michael Van Den Bosch said his family was home at the time when a man and a woman opened the front gate of their yard, walked onto their property, kicked down the fence to the backyard then looked through the windows.

“They were looking to get into the garage or get into the house and take whatever they could,” Van Den Bosch said.

He said there was nothing outside on their property for the duo to steal but he believes they were casing his home for a possible break-in.

“They just kicked it down and walked right in and started looking in the back of the windows to see if anyone was home,” Van Den Bosch said.

Van Den Bosch said he confronted the two people and called the police. He said police responded quickly but the pair walked off before officers arrived. According to the Denver Police Department, two officers responded and proceeded to look around the area for the intruders but did not locate them.

“They are getting brazen. If there are no consequences and walk away then they just can continue to escalate until they get caught,” Van Den Bosch said.

DPD said people need to keep in mind some tips when it comes to keeping their home safe while they are out of town for the holidays:

Don’t share on social media that you are out of town Suspend mail, newspaper and package deliveries unless you have a trusty neighbor to pick it up daily Set timers on lights and TVs so it looks like someone could be home

“If you have anything out in plain sight, you feel vulnerable but even if you don’t have anything in plane sight people are casing. Its unnerving,” Van Den Bosch said.