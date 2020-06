WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) -- Westminster police say a van with California plates carrying live animals was stolen Thursday night from a hotel near 104th Avenue and Church Ranch Boulevard.

The vehicle, described as a white 2017 Mercedes Sprinter Van with California license plate 02027L2, was stolen at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The only distinguishing markings is a number '16' on the back door.