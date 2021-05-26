Tips for DIA Memorial Day weekend travel

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport will be a whole lot busier this Memorial Day weekend. Here’s what travelers can expect at DIA:

Passenger Traffic

Over 300,000 travelers are predicted to pass through DIA this Memorial Day weekend, roughly 240,000 more than last year. The busiest day is forecasted to be Sunday, May 30, when a suspected 60,000 travelers will go through DIA TSA checkpoints.

DEN Ambassadors

The DEN Ambassadors and Canine Airport Therapy Squad will be back this Memorial Day weekend. CATS volunteers will help travelers navigate the airport. The DEN and CATS volunteers wear purple plaid vests so they can be easily spotted.

A-Bridge Security

The A-Bridge on Level 6 provides an alternate route for passengers flying out of an A gate. Using the A-Bridge security check eliminates the need to use the train for those using an A gate. For those flying into or out of a B or C gate can also access the A-Bridge by getting off the train at the A gate and taking an elevator or escalator the the A-Bridge.

Food

In addition to the concessions located in DIA, Eats Delivered delivers meal orders to passengers at their gate and other locations through out the airport. Eats Delivered operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Travelers can also order travel items from DIA shops through the delivery service.

Park at the Plaza

Beginning May 28, the plaza between the Westin and the terminal will transform into a garden and lounge area. The gardens will include trees native to Colorado.

Face Masks

Face masks are currently required at DIA. Masks can be purchased at most shops within the airport in addition to two mask vending machines available to travelers.

Peña Boulevard Construction

Travelers can expect slight delays from the construction on Peña Boulevard. Drivers should stay in the left lane when picking up of dropping off passengers on Terminal West. Drivers picking up or dropping off Terminal East passengers should stay in the right lane. All security checkpoints and airlines are accessible from both terminals.

Parking

DEN’s Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots and valet parking are closed in both garages. All other DEN public parking lots will be available by May 27. This includes the east and west economy lots and east and west garages. Off-airport shuttle lots are available as well.

Terminal Construction

As terminal construction is ongoing, DIA is providing an interactive map to assist travelers in finding their destinations. Passengers can scan QR codes provided at check-in and throughout the airport. There are also signs posted throughout DIA for passengers to use.

Leaving for the Airport

DIA suggests planning to be inside the airport two hours before your flight. This allows time to navigate check-in, security and terminal construction. Another suggestion is to check if your flight is on time through the airline. Travelers can also check parking availability before leaving for DIA.

Picking Up Passengers

DIA suggests checking if if your passenger’s flight is on time before leaving for the airport. It is best to wait at Final Approach, DIA’s cell-phone waiting lot, for your passenger to contact you when they are ready to be picked up.

Final Approach is roughly three miles west of Jeppesen Terminal. It is accessible via eastbound Peña Boulevard to 75th Avenue and northbound Gun Club Road; westbound Peña Boulevard to Wenatchee Street; or from East 78th Avenue. Signs are posted along all these routes.