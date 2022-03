LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire contained an accidental basement fire that caused half-a-million dollars worth of damage to a home on Lakeridge Road.

West Metro Fire first tweeted about the fire at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Residents were out of the home by the time first responders arrived.

Fire investigators said a candle that was tipped over in the basement started the fire, leading to smoke damage throughout the home.

Above are some images of the damage from West Metro Fire.