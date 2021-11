PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – Police and firefighters teamed up to free a cat from a drainage pipe on a cold Wednesday night in Pueblo County.

Pueblo County Sheriff Deputies Rios and Beckwith worked with Pueblo West Fire in the dark to free Tinker. The cat was reunited with his grateful owner.

