DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado fans and acquaintances of singer/performer/actress Tina Turner are reflecting on her legacy.

It was announced, on Wednesday, the international star had passed away at the age of 83.

Local, legendary disc jockey, Jim Walker, known during his days on KDKO Radio as “Dr. Daddio,” said Turner, born, Anna Mae Bullock, was more than just an entertainer.

“She was a queen, she was a star and she was a fighter,” he said. “And, she did great things, with her life.”

Walker was instrumental in bringing Turner to the state for performances.

A quick internet search shows Turner played then-McNichols Arena, in December 1987.

At places like Angelo’s CDs & More on South Broadway in Denver, a handful of fans had arrived to buy Turner merchandise.

“I’m sure after her passing, she will get a lot more recognition for how influential she really was,” general manager Sean Batz said.