MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was sentenced on Monday after she was found guilty of obstruction of government operations last month.

A judge sentenced Peters to 120 hours of community service and four months of home detention with an ankle monitor.

Peters was arrested in February last year during the execution of a search warrant in downtown Grand Junction.

Peters was accused of using an iPad to record a hearing. A search warrant was issued for Peters’ iPad and she was detained while at a coffee shop in Grand Junction.

She was found not guilty of obstruction of a peace officer stemming from the incident.

Peters, who has become a prominent national figure in the election conspiracy movement, had faced up to six months in jail. Peters’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, argued that she should not go to jail since it was her first conviction and because she was exercising her rights to question government.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said Peters, as an elected official, should be held to a higher standard.

Raaum agreed that a higher standard should apply to Peters and that she had shown she had little respect for the law, but he did not think time behind bars was warranted.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.