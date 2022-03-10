GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County clerk indicted and arrested in an election tampering investigation has bailed out of jail.

Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley, a deputy clerk who was also indicted in the case, were released on Thursday evening, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Knisley was released at 5:07 p.m., while Peters was released at 7:21 p.m.

Peters’ and Knisley’s bonds were set for $25,000 and $10,000, respectively, by Judge Matthew Barret earlier in the day. They were originally set for a cash-only $500,000.

A grand jury handed up the indictment on Wednesday.