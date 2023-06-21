DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready for a night full of laughs. Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are bringing their comedy show to Denver.

The “Restless Leg Tour” will stop in the Mile High City at the Bellco Theatre on Oct. 1. The new fall date follows the success of their first live sold-out run in the spring.

The show offers fans the experience to see the hilarious duo share jokes and stories from their time in Hollywood.

Fey is an award-winning actress and producer most notably known for creating and starring as “Liz Lemon” in the Emmy-nominated show “30 Rock,” and writing the pop culture hit “Mean Girls.”

Before “30 Rock,” Fey was a cast member on SNL for nine seasons where she co-anchored the “Weekend Update” segment.

Poehler is also one of the most well-known female comedians in Hollywood. She starred in the Emmy-nominated series “Parks and Recreation.”

How to get tickets

Presale will start on Wednesday, June 21 with an artist presale. Fans can use the code “restless” to purchase tickets before they are released to the general public.

General sale begins on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are being sold through the tour’s website.

The Bellco Theatre can hold 5,000 people for the show.