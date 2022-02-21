Timing and snowfall totals for Arctic cold front

DENVER (KDVR) — An Arctic cold front has moved into the state Monday dropping temperatures by 30 degrees in the Denver metro area – it was 56 degrees at noon and 29 just after 2 p.m.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast light snow to move into the Front Range and the Denver area in places like Lakewood, Arvada and Golden by 9 p.m. Heavier snow will be falling in the mountains by that time in areas including the San Juan Mountains, the Flatops and Aspen.

It will continue overnight and depending on where you are along the Front Range, snow showers will be hit or miss and spotty throughout the next couple of days.

Roads will be icy and snowpacked along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor if you’re heading up to hit the slopes.

Breakdown of the next few days

By 5 p.m. Tuesday: Snow will increase in the foothills and Front Range, west of Interstate 25

Wednesday morning: Snow picks up in foothills and Front Range, gets heavier in the mountains, continues through the afternoon

Wednesday evening: Foothills, Front Range start to dry out as snow moves out of the area

Thursday: Break in snow, with some snowfall continuing in the mountains

Snow total ranges around the state

Southwest mountains (including Telluride, Silverton, Wolf Creek Pass, Durango, Pagosa Springs): 2-3 feet

Central mountains (including Aspen and Vail): 1-2 feet

Northern mountains: 6-18 inches

Front Range, Denver metro: 2-6 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches

Northeastern plains: 3-6 inches

East of I-25 (including Watkins, Aurora, Parker, Denver International Airport): 1-3 inches

Downtown Denver: 2-5 inches

Foothills (including Genesee, Ken Caryl, Evergreen, Boulder, Conifer): 5-7 inches

The drastic temperature difference in one day is reflected by the high of 55 Monday and a forecast high of 11 on Tuesday at DIA. The normal for this time of year is 47 degrees.