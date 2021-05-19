Timeline: What’s happened since a 73-year-old woman with dementia was arrested in Loveland?

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — On Wednesday, charges were filed against two former Loveland Police Department officers who were involved with the June 2020 arrest of a 73-year-old women with dementia.
Since the civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of Karen Garner in April, a lot has happened. Here’s a look at the timeline:
- June 26, 2020: Karen Garner is arrested, accused of stealing from Walmart
- April 15, 2021: Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia, files a civil rights lawsuit after arrest in Loveland. Initial body camera footage is released
- April 19, 2021: District Attorney’s Office announces criminal investigation into Loveland Police Department’s use of force following arrest of Karen Garner
- April 20, 2021: Surveillance footage is released from Walmart showing why police were called
- April 26, 2021: Attorney for Karen Garner releases booking area video from Loveland Police Department and amends lawsuit
- April 26, 2021: Alzheimer’s Association reacts to new Loveland police video
- April 26, 2021: ACLU points to Loveland arrest of Karen Garner as need for reform
- April 27, 2021: Loveland council members call for action following release of video showing arrest, booking area video of Karen Garner’s arrest
- April 27, 2021: Loveland residents show outrage, demand change following arrest of Karen Garner
- April 27, 2021: Woman with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease reacts to video of Loveland arrest
- April 28, 2021: Family of Karen Garner responds to newly released video
- April 28, 2021: Loveland Police Department announces departmental changes following Karen Garner’s arrest
- April 30, 2021: Three officers involved with the arrest of Karen Garner resign from the Loveland Police Department
- April 30, 2021: Karen Garner’s attorney responds after three Loveland police officers resign
- May 1, 2021: Justice for Karen Garner rally outside Loveland Police Department
- May 7, 2021: Investigation into arrest of Karen Garner expected to presented to the DA mid-May
- May 19, 2021: Loveland City Council moves forward with ‘Community Trust Commission’ following controversial arrest
- May 19, 2021: Multiple charges filed against former Loveland officers for arrest of Karen Garner