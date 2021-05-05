Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared, her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.
Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:
- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew disappeared
- At 5:46 p.m. on Mother’s Day, the Chaffee County Communications Center received a report of a missing woman in the area on County Road 225 and West Highway 50.
- May 11, 2020: Search efforts continue with drones and scent-tracking dogs
- May 14, 2020: Family of Suzanne Morphew offers $200,000 reward
- Barry Morphew put out a reward of $100,000 and a family friend matched the amount, totaling $200k for her safe return.
- May 15, 2020: Personal items of Suzanne Morphew’s were found
- May 17, 2020: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team searched water sites
- May 17, 2020: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to preserve video footage from May 8 – May 12
- May 17, 2020: Barry Morphew asks for safe return of Suzanne Morphew in video
- May 19, 2020: Suzanne Morphew’s home is cordoned off as authorities search area around house
- May 22, 2020: Residential property on the east side of Salida is searched
- July 24, 2020: Neighbors want answers from police on search efforts for Suzanne Morphew
- August 11, 2020: Barry Morphew speaks for the first time in 3 months regarding Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance
- August 30, 2020: Brother of Suzanne Morphew asks for volunteers to help search for Suzanne
- September 2, 2020: Co-workers of Barry Morphew claimed he spent the night before Suzanne Morphew vanished at a budget hotel in Denver and left the room reeking of chlorine
- September 3, 2020: “Profiling Evil” team enlists volunteers in search for Suzanne Morphew
- September 3, 2020: Barry Morphew responds to co-workers’ claims about his connection to his wife’s disappearance
- September 10, 2020: Search continues for Suzanne Morphew despite silence from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office
- September 24, 2020: Hundreds join Suzanne Morphew’s brother in search for Suzanne
- September 28, 2020: Evidence is found near Suzanne Morphew’s home related to her disappearance
- October 6, 2020: Suzanne Morphew’s home is put up for sale
- October 15, 2020: Dr. Oz speaks to Nacy Grace about disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
- October 29, 2020: Private dive team arrives in Colorado to search for Suzanne Morphew
- November 10, 2020: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office writes note of thanks to the community and says, “To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing,” as it relates to the investigation into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew
- March 4, 2021: Home of Suzanne Morphew is sold
- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested
A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.