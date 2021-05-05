Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared, her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Here’s the timeline of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance:

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. You can watch it on FOX31 Now.