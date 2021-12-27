Timeline: Shooting spree leaves 5 dead across Denver and Lakewood

DENVER (KDVR) — Five people are dead after a series of shootings across the Denver metro area Monday night that ended when the suspect was killed by police near the Belmar shopping center in Lakewood.

Police say there are at least six scenes, four in Denver and two in Lakewood, connected to the shooting spree.

It all started just after 5 p.m. when the suspect opened fire near the intersection of First Avenue and Broadway in Denver. Two women were killed and a man was injured in this shooting.

Next, the suspect shot and killed a man in the 1200 block of North Williams Street, a location right next to Cheesman Park.

After this, the suspect fired shots near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Cherokee Street, just outside Denver Health, but police have no indication anyone was hit.

The final incident in the City of Denver occurred at Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street and involved a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. No officers were injured, but the suspect did “disable” the police car allowing him to get away.

The suspect was reported in Lakewood just before 6 p.m., firing shots near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. One person was killed, and a description of the car and the shooter were given to police.

A short time later Lakewood officers spotted the car in the Belmar area, but when they tried to make contact the suspect opened fire. Officers shot back, but the suspect was able to leave the car and run away into the shopping area.

Police say the suspect showed his gun at a business in the area, which they described as felony menacing, and then went to the nearby Hyatt House where he shot one of the clerks. That clerk was taken to the hospital, but police did not know their condition.

The suspect then ran away from the Hyatt and had shot at officers, hitting one, who shot back. The suspect was killed, and an investigation is underway to determine if it was a Lakewood officer who killed him. The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery Monday night.

Many businesses in Belmar went into lockdown as police searched the area for additional suspects but, during a news conference around 8:15 p.m., Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said investigators believe the suspect who was killed was the only shooter.