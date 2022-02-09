Timeline: Mom to be sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County woman will be sentenced Wednesday for faking her young daughter’s illness until her death.

Kelly Turner, 43, was charged with murder in the 2017 death of her child, 7-year-old Olivia Gant.

Here’s a look back at the timeline of the case:

  • 2012: Turner first brought her daughter to Children’s Hospital Colorado to be treated for constipation. She proceeded to visit the hospital more than 1,000 times over the next five years.
  • July 2015: GoFundMe page started and raised more than $22,000
  • Feb. 16, 2017: Make-A-Wish Colorado granted Gant her wish to be Bat Princess for a day
  • April 23, 2017: Denver police let Gant become an honorary officer for a day
  • Aug. 2017: Gant died after being placed into hospice care, where she was heavily medicated and fed popsicles and juice for 19 days until she died.
  • Oct. 2019: Turner was arrested at a Glendale hotel after a year-long investigation
  • Dec. 16, 2020: Turner entered a not guilty plea
  • June 28, 2021: Grandfather filed $25 million claim against Children’s Hospital Colorado for alleged role in Gant’s death
  • Jan. 3, 2022: Turner entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to child abuse negligently causing death, theft of between $100,000 and $1 million, and charitable fraud

Turner’s is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

