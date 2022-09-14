CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Temperatures have been in the 80s but ski season is right around the corner.

On Tuesday Loveland Ski Area’s trail maintenance crew brought the snow guns out and tested them. You can watch the video in the media player above.

Loveland Ski Area has a countdown to snowmaking, which showed 16 days on Sep. 14.

The ski area said snowmaking typically starts in the last week of September in preparation for a mid-October to early-November opening day.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 30. Wolf Creek opened first on Oct. 16 and Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter this year. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this winter will resemble the last two winters.

