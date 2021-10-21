Time to clean out your medicine cabinet: Here’s where you can drop your drugs off

DENVER (KDVR) — Do you have unwanted or unused medications at home that you don’t know what to do with?

The Denver Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DPD said the goal of this event is to ensure the environmentally-safe disposal of prescription medicines and to reduce the likelihood of drug misuse or abuse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. recorded 95,133 overdose related death during the 12-month period ending February 2021.

Another study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinets, which is why DPD said they are offering the following locations for residents to safely dispose of their unwanted prescriptions.

Denver Police drop off locations:

District 1 – 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 – 3921 Holly Street

District 3 – 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4 – 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 – 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 – 1566 Washington Street

Additional locations include Denver King Soopers at:

2810 North Quebec Street

10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard

18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

DPD said these sites cannot accept liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations – as long as lithium batteries have been removed.