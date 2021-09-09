‘Time is brain’: Colorado’s UCHealth plays role in national stroke treatment study

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado emergency workers in Aurora and Colorado Springs helped contribute to a national study on stroke treatment published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study found stroke patients treated in Mobile Stroke Units, or MSUs, were treated faster, with better long-term outcomes than those treated with standard medical emergency services. Out of the 1,047 patients in the study, approximately 100 were Coloradans.

MSUs carry Tissue plasminogen activator, known as tPA. This medication is given through an IV to dissolve stroke-causing clots. MSUs are able to administer tPA much faster to stroke patients, making recovery more feasible.

“We have long known that ‘time is brain’ when it comes to treating stroke. Large numbers of brain cells die each minute they are deprived of oxygen,” said stroke specialist at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs Dr. Janice Miller.

