CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – As Halloween spirit wanes and the drop in temperatures instigates the great sweater exodus from closets across Colorado, the tree lighting ceremony at the Outlets at Castle Rock is set to be headlined by a former American Idol finalist Jax.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the TikTok star, New Jersey hitmaker and third-place finisher on the fourteenth season of American Idol Jax, will perform during the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Outlets in Castle Rock.

(Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids” singer will be supported by an opening performance from fellow New-Jerseyan and the country and R&B hit-dispensing BRELAND.

Castle Rock Outlets Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

(Credit: Ronda Churchill / Getty Images)

This free event will begin at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Outlets, located at 5050 Factory Shops Boulevard Suite 340. Supporting the two musical acts with a performance of their own is the Denver Bronco Cheerleading Team.

You can RSVP to this event on the event page.

In addition to taking these shows in and getting a jump start on your holiday shopping, you can also have a brief sit down with Santa to discuss pushing some of that unwanted shopping workload onto his “To-do” pile.

Beer, wine and hot chocolate will also be available while they light the tallest tree in Colorado.