WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department gave a statement after a fight in front of a store on Saturday resulted in a woman’s arrest and a viral TikTok about the incident.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Sheridan Blvd around 5:30 p.m. and were confronted with several people who had been in an altercation, including three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man, according to police.

Witnesses and others involved told police the incident began when the man approached the women because their car blocked the accessible ramp to the store entrance.

Police said the man was upset because his wife’s access to the store was limited, as she uses a walker and needed the ramp. He told the women, “Thanks for blocking the handicap zone,” while also attempting to take pictures of the license plate.

According to statements given to police, the women disagreed with what he said and answered with allegedly derogatory language.

One woman told police the man grabbed her jacket and punched her, prompting her to punch back. However, the man said the woman knocked the camera away and punched him in the face.

WPD said independent witnesses also gave conflicting stories on what happened first.

The man alleged that after everyone separated and he was walking back into the store, one of the women came up behind him and punched him in the back of the head. One of the witnesses also said this happened, according to police.

WPD said officers decided there was probable cause for everyone involved to face criminal charges. The man is accused of a count of misdemeanor third-degree assault, while two of the women face counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The woman who was arrested was originally charged with a felony. However, the Adams County District Attorney’s Office decided to dismiss it and replace it with a disorderly conduct charge.

As of Tuesday, the TikTok had been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

Westminster Police confirmed in the statement that an internal affairs investigation has been launched to look into the incident.