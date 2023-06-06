DENVER (KDVR) — Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced the stops in his “ProbleMATTic World Tour,” which includes two April 5, 2024 shows at Bellco Theatre in Denver.

Rife has amassed millions of followers on a number of social media sites, with over 14 million followers on TikTok. He self-produced two comedy specials — “Only Fans” in 2021 and “Matthew Steven Rife” in April — that are available to watch online.

Originally, there was only one 6 p.m. show announced for Denver, but due to overwhelming demand, a second 10 p.m. show was added. Both shows are on April 5.

A presale for both shows will start Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can use the code MATTDEN to get tickets then, and the general sale will start Friday.