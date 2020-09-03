Tiki Takeover at Union Station this weekend will help feed those in need

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Union Station is bringing the tropics to downtown this Labor Day weekend with a Tiki Takeover.
Here’s some of the hot weather delights available:
- The Cooper Lounge – Outside pop-up Oasis tiki bar, which is open this Thursday – Saturday from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Ultreia – Delicious Jamaican Empanadas
- Pigtrain Coffee – Enjoy a frosty Cold Brew Colada made with spiced rum or a Coconut Crème Cappuccino
- Next Door American Eatery – Refreshing Jalapeño-Pineapple Daiquiris
- Cooper Lounge – Pouring Hotel Nacional cocktails
- Terminal Bar – Serving A-Line Swizzle cocktails
- Mercantile Dining + Provision – Offering Pork Ribs & Green Papaya Salad, along with other tropical snacks and cocktails
- Stoic & Genuine – Mixing special Mai Tai, Jungle Bird & Planters Punch cocktails and serving island-inspired dishes, including Grilled Prawns, Tuna Poke Bowl, Shucked Oysters & Salmon Lomi Lomi
The event supports the Colorado Restaurant Response by donating a dollar for each tiki item sold, the non-profit provides meals to those in need and keeps restaurant workers employed.