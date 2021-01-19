Tight security planned at Colorado Capitol on Inauguration Day

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said to expect a police presence at the state Capitol on Inauguration Day. His announcement comes after word spread about a planned protest there. Similar protests are expected in all 50 states.

On Tuesday, the state Capitol remains fenced in and boarded up along with other places in downtown Denver, even the Basilica.

“We will have the National Guard and Reserve ready to respond within minutes (along with) the visual presence of DPD, (Colorado State Patrol) troopers and allied police departments,” said Polis.

It may look like no man’s land in some places, but many businesses plan to be open, like Capitol Hill Books on Colfax Avenue, where the pieces of protective plywood have been removed.

“Because of the boards, everybody thought we were closed. No matter how may ‘open’ signs we put up, they thought we were closed,” said owner Holly Brooks.

Along the 16th Street Mall, businesses are also expected to be open.

However, some City buildings will be closed, like the City and County Building. Many others will be operating on modified schedules.

In the Cap Hill area, many residents have discussed whether to leave the neighborhood at the time of the protest.