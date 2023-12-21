DENVER (KDVR) — At Denver International Airport, the “busiest air travel day” of the season — Thursday, Dec. 21 — is living up to its billing.

The Federal Aviation Administration ranks the travel load in the days before and after Christmas, with Wednesday, Dec. 20, coming in second.

On Thursday afternoon, long lines of vehicles could be seen entering the arrival level of the main terminal. One level up, Denver Police Department officers were busy keeping traffic flow at a steady pace.

Denver police are always mindful of vehicles that congregate on the side of Peña Boulevard awaiting arrivals, occasionally pulling behind the violators to break up the pack.

“I think it’s slightly irresponsible,” said Dante Russo, who was waiting to pick up his family at the Final Approach cell phone and fast food lot.

“Distracted driving is pretty common,” he said. “So I feel I’d rather not put yourself in harm’s way.”

As of Thursday night, there was still available parking in the Denver airport economy lots and garages.