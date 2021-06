DENVER (KDVR) — Flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport due to thunderstorms around the state and near the airport on Sunday.

According to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, DIA departures are experiencing between 16 and 30 minute delays and increasing.

Arrival delays for airborne aircraft are about 46 minutes to 1 hour and increasing due to thunderstorms.

Travelers are reminded to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.