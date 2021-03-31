Thundersnow nearly pushes Denver to snowiest March in recorded history

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver missed having the snowiest March on record by a little more than an inch.

A final blast of snow fell on Tuesday night, bringing the total for March to 34 inches.

Thundersnow dropped .4 inch of snow, which was recorded at Denver International Airport.

Riley Behling captured video above of the thundersnow and lightning near Watkins.

DIA is the official recording station for Denver snow.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer

March 2021 will go down in the record books as the second snowiest March in recorded history.

Denver averages 11.3 inches of snow in March.

Most of the big totals from this March are thanks to the March 13 and 14 blizzard where Denver picked up over 27 inches of snow. It was the 4th largest snowstorm on record in Denver.