ThunderRidge standout hopes to hear name called at MLB Draft this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a summer full of memories on the baseball field for right-handed pitcher Cale Lansville.

“I am getting ready to throw at a private workout with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway, I got done with the high school season, then I went to the draft combine which was with USA baseball,” right-handed pitcher Cale Lansville said.

The ThunderRidge standout has another item he would like to check off the list, and that’s hearing his name in the upcoming MLB Draft this weekend.

“It’s a dream of every kid to hear their name called, but I like to keep it in perspective, and I know all of the work I have done,” Lansville said. “I have left it up to myself to get it done, and I feel like I’ve done that.”

If he isn’t drafted, no worries because Lansville will get to the play for LSU this fall.

“Every year we would go to the College World Series, and we would go to the Friday night game, and it seemed like every time we were watching LSU played,” Lansville said. “I just fell in love with LSU, and I decided this is where I want to go, this is where I want to play.”

Decisions could get tough this weekend if Lansville is drafted. The big question being, does he go into the MLB system or head to college?

“I try to take it day by day and control the things I can control,” Lansville said. “I’ve tried to stick to that and not get too far ahead of myself. I have two really good opportunities.”

The 2021 MLB Draft will take place on July 11 through the 13. Day one will be at Bellco Theatre in Denver.