Three people arrested after violence erupts at pro-police rally in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people have been arrested after a pro-police rally turned violent in Fort Collins on Saturday. A witness captured the scene showing several people fighting.

Yesterday a brawl between Blue Lives Matter group and counter protestors right around the corner from @FCPolice HQ.



3 people were arrested, and 1 cited. Police are now actively working to identify everyone involved. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/oBYdhtGoo6 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) August 9, 2020

According to Fort Collins Police, fights broke out between members of different groups near the Fort Collins Police Services building on Timberline Road. Officers worked to contact all of the people that were directly involved which resulted in three arrests and one citation.

-A 25-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

-A 42-year-old was arrested for for disorderly conduct

-A 37-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of an illegal weapon

-A 42-year-old was cited for criminal tampering

Police say active aggressors were present on both sides and ‘enforcement action’ was taken but they didn’t specify what they had to do to control the crowd.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble. Our officers have consistently supported these rights in recent months as people have gathered to make their voices heard,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “For the safety of our community, acts of violence and other unlawful behavior have not and will not be tolerated from anyone.”

Some of the people who were fighting left the scene before police identified them. Officers are reviewing video and talking with witnesses to try to locate those individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective CJ O’Loughlin at (970)416-2571.