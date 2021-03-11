Three killed in three separate Denver shootings

Police at the scene of a shooting at 8500 E Colfax

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating three shootings that occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Just before 3 A.M., Denver police reported that they were investigating a shooting in the 8500 block of E Colfax. One adult male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, Denver police announced that they were investigating a shooting at 40th and Central Park. Officers responded to the scene where one adult male was located and was eventually pronounced deceased.

Northbound Central Park is closed between 36th and 40th and alternate routes are advised.

Denver officers are also investigating a third shooting that occurred in the area of Interstate 70 and Peoria. One victim was self-transported to the hospital. Police later announced that an adult male was pronounced deceased.

In all of these shootings, Denver police say no arrests have been made at this time and that all three investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.