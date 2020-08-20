Three FOX31 and Channel 2 employees recovered after testing positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Each Wednesday, the state of Colorado releases a list of businesses that have had at least two employees test positive for COVID-19 within 14 days.

We want you to know FOX31 and Channel 2 are on the list released today, Aug. 19.

We’re reporting on ourselves in full transparency because we occasionally report on other businesses on the outbreak list.

Three of our employees tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

All experienced minor to no symptoms, have recovered and were cleared to return to work.

There have been no additional positive cases.

Since March, we — like many businesses – have followed the guidance of health experts to promote telecommuting, increase social distancing and we’ve increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures in the building.