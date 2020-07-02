Three fires started by fireworks in JeffCo this week

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Fireworks are a growing concern in Jefferson County this year. This week alone, three fires started as a result of them.

“We’ve had a few different fires recently. We had one up on Lookout [Mountain] last night and they’re still investigating it. But we’re lead to believe a cause could have been done from fireworks,” said Mike Taplin, Public Information Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office compiled a map highlighting the areas they’ve been called to this year and posted it to Twitter.

Dear #JeffCo we’ve had at least THREE fires this week started by fireworks. We’ve compiled hotspots of fireworks calls to help our deputies find those lighting off fireworks, all of which are illegal because of Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Please don't risk starting a wildfire pic.twitter.com/J6kHGutd04 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 2, 2020

“And right now we’re under a Stage 1 fire restriction, which means unfortunately means all fireworks are illegal,” Taplin said.

Given how dry Colorado is right now, there’s concern fires could spread into communities and overwhelm personnel.

“We understand people want to celebrate the 4th of July, but please do so safely,” Taplin said.

To report any fireworks in Jefferson County, click here.