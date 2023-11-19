DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of two vehicles that hit a building near Hampden Avenue and Uravan Way at about 1:40 p.m., leaving patients trapped inside one vehicle.

Crews were able to extricate all three individuals involved in the crash. AFR reported both patients had serious, “potentially life-threatening” injuries due to the crash. They were transported to nearby emergency departments.

One other patient was evaluated and refused further treatment or transportation from the scene.

AFR advised there could be delays in the area.