BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Thursday after receiving what they described as a credible tip concerning a man who allegedly made threats online.

On Sept. 15, Boulder County deputies served a warrant at a home in Superior. They said they received a tip that the person living there had posted racially biased material, as well as threats of violence, on an unnamed social media platform. BCSO has said that at least some of the threats of violence included “encouraging school shootings.”

On Friday, BCSO said that no specific school was mentioned in any of these threats posted to social media.

While executing the warrant on Eldorado Circle, investigators found a handgun, as well as journals and digital evidence. The Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab has since begun searching through the items for additional evidence.

Additionally, officials with the office have made it clear that no arrests have been made in connection to this investigation.

‘The sheriff’s office would like to remind community members to report in-progress suspicious or violent behavior by calling 911,” BCSO said in a statement released on Friday.

If you witness any suspicious behavior, you are asked to reach out to the BCSO’s non-emergency number by calling 303-441-4444.