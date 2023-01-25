SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man believed to have made a threat against a school in Summit County on Wednesday morning is now in custody.

According to officials with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 25, they received a notification from Garfield County Communications Authority regarding an individual, believed to be armed, who had made a threat against a Summit County school.

The suspect being held in connection to the Wednesday morning threat is Charles Draughn who was taken into custody.

This resulted in all Pitkin County schools going into a “secure status” just before 9 a.m.

With the help of assisting departments, investigators were able to locate the suspect in the Old Snowmass area, which is a rural section of unincorporated Pitkin County.

Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, after leading an extensive search for the individual, PCSO personnel located Draughn at a residence in the Old Snowmass area and took him into custody. He is now being held on an active felony warrant out of Summit County.

Watson Divide Road and Snowmass Creek Road were temporarily closed to restrict the public’s access to ensure the public’s safety, but those closures were lifted at 10:15 a.m.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please the PCSO by dialing 970-920-5300.