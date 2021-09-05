Threatening graffiti prompts closure of Greenwood Village King Soopers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village Police Department reported disturbing graffiti was found at Castlewood Park on Sunday.

Officials said “Boulder strong is about to be Denver strong” was discovered, but said they were not aware of any threat to local stores.

Police notified management at the local King Soopers located at 6000 S. Holly St. and they elected to close the store on their own.

No suspects have been identified but GVPD said additional police presence will be at the two local stores.