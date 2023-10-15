DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado School of Mines campus was under a shelter-in-place order Saturday night after police said someone was making threats.

The threats were deemed to be not credible, according to an email the school sent to Mines faculty and staff Sunday afternoon.

According to the email, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call from someone making threats to campus and claiming to be inside one of the buildings in the Traditional Halls. At the time, law enforcement was not sure whether the threat was genuine or a potential hoax call.

Several agencies responded and a shelter-in-place order was sent to campus out of an abundance of caution in case the threats turned out to be credible, according to the email.

Law enforcement went through and searched each room of the threatened building and determined there was no threat to campus. At 9:55 p.m., the all-clear was given and the shelter-in-place was lifted and normal activities resumed.

The email said law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident with the intention of prosecuting the caller.