Thousands remain without power following Colorado windstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — A major windstorm moved through Colorado on Wednesday, knocking out power for thousands of Coloradans. Many areas are still reporting outages on Thursday morning across the state.

The National Weather Service reported a 107 mph wind gust in Pueblo Wednesday morning. Not long after that, a gust with a speed of 112 mph was recorded on Red Mountain Pass. The NWS released a list of the top wind gusts that pummeled the state.

Here are the updates provided by power companies and counties as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning:

CORE Electric Cooperative: Crews are working to restore service to about 3,200 members. We appreciate your patience as they deal with extreme winds and a high number of trees on lines. Please use the online outage reporting to let us know about any additional service interruptions. See outage map here.

As of 8 a.m., more than 6,700 customers remained without power. See outage map here.

Due to a widespread power outage, County buildings and services at Arapahoe Plaza (W. Littleton Blvd., Littleton) are still closed until at least 10 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Dec. 16.

Approximately 275 accounts in Costilla County are without power due to hurricane-strength winds across the southern San Luis Valley. Crews are working as quickly as possible to assess the damage and have begun to make repairs. REC members in this area should be prepared for a prolonged power outage. We are expecting it to take days for the outage to be fully restored. Emergency shelter for those impacted— without access to heat and special needs— has been established at the Blanca-Ft. Garland Community Center.

Downed power line across roadway in the 3800 block of W. County Road 38E on southeast end of Horsetooth Reservoir. The road is closed b/t Stout Wilds Rd. and S. County Road 23/Centennial Rd. Centurylink has been contacted and has not provided an ETA for repairs.

