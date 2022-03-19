ROSEWELL, Ga. (KDVR) — Several people are accused of breaking into the home of the late Demaryius Thomas and stealing items worth thousands of dollars.

On Sunday, the Roswell Police Department responded to a call from Katina Smith, Thomas’ mother, about people being inside her son’s Georgia home. The house should have been abandoned and empty. Smith said she discovered people were inside the house after seeing posts on social media showing some of Thomas’ friends having a party.

According to the incident report, several items were stolen from Thomas’ home including an ESPY award, a signed Tom Brady jersey, 7 to 8 hand and long guns, thousands of dollars in cash and a hyperbaric chamber.

When police arrived at the Georiga residence multiple officers conducted a security sweep and found marijuana, cocaine and a gun magazine in the pool room.

Officers detained and questioned multiple people inside the house who stated a man named “Jones” gave them permission to be at the home. Officers found Vashone Jones in the bedroom and he explained that he used to live at the residence and comes back on the weekend to check on the place. Jones also said he was the caretaker for Thomas when he was dealing with medical issues.

Thomas’ financial advisor, Peter Wright, told officers that the door locks had changed shortly after Thomas’ memorial service and that no one was living at the residence at the time the locks were changed. The ownership of the house will be turned over to Smith and Thomas’ father once the death certificate is obtained.

Multiple criminal trespass warrants and possession of cocaine charges are out for Jones and his guests.