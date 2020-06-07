Thousands of Colorado residents still without power from strong winds, storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Xcel Energy says that as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, 10,283 customers are currently still without power due to storms that blew through Colorado on Saturday.

According to Xcel Energy’s Twitter account, the company expects 80 percent of customers without power to have it back on by 11 p.m. Sunday.

The remaining 20 percent of people without power should have it back on by 6 p.m. Monday.

Storms and strong winds traveled through Colorado on Saturday causing severe damage and knocking down numerous power lines across the state, affecting nearly 79,000 Xcel customers.

If you need to report and outage, you can text “OUT” to 98936 or click here.