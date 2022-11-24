DENVER (KDVR) — There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.

On Thanksgiving, thousands of Coloradans would be very grateful if they just had a warm winter coat.

“I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for my family. And I’m also grateful for being able to come here and sort coats for everyone who does not have a coat,” said a volunteer at Dependable Cleaners at 1701 South Broadway in Denver.

“Whoever needs to have a coat we always give out to the nonprofits. The nonprofits do the distribution of those coats.” said Kasina Swartz from Dependable Cleaners.

But for reasons unknown this year’s number of donated coats are down.

“Typically, we would receive 30,000 to 35,000 donated coats. During the pandemic that exploded to 55, to this year we are targeting around 35 thousand.” said Swartz.

Swartz put out the call on Thanksgiving for volunteers to help sort coats.

They responded. Regis Jesuit High School swim team, community nonprofits, and others all pitched in. Some really pitched in, like Pat Kummer from Mariner Wealth Advisors.

“How many coats did you bring in this morning? We brought in 125 today. 125 brand new winter coats and you do this every year, why do you do this? We do this in lieu of giving holiday gifts to our clients.” said Kummer.

There is, indeed, plenty to be thankful for. Like a warm winter coat.

FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners are partnering together for this year’s Coats for Colorado Coat Drive to provide warm winter coats for Coloradans of all ages.

Drop off new or gently used winter coats at any Dependable Cleaners location between now and November 30. To find a location near you, or to find other ways to participate in this year’s drive, please visit https://coatsforcolorado.org/.