Thousands of coats, especially kids coats, needed for Coats for Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – Time is closing in on the end of the Coats for Colorado campaign and thousands of coats are still needed to reach this year’s goal.

Denver area Dependable Cleaners will accept donations through Nov. 30. Children’s coats are especially needed.

“There are lots of kids out there who don’t have coats. They need a coat. I hear it from those school counselors when they are calling me, telling me what their needs are that they have kids that are out there on the playground with not a coat on,” Dependable Cleaners manager Kasina Swartz said.

40,000 coats are this year’s goal, right now about 20,000 have been collected.

At the Dependable Cleaners store on South Broadway, donated coats are sorted, cleaned and distributed to local area nonprofits.

“Like the Veterans’ Administration, we have Catholic charities, all the various high schools and middle schools and elementary,” Swartz said.

Nobody has too much time on their hands but it will not take too much time to reach in your closet and donate that coat before time runs out.