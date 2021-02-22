Thousands more Coloradans take up fishing to pass time during COVID

DENVER (KDVR) — Ninety-four thousand more fishing licenses were sold this year compared to last year. That is putting a strain on supply, according to a Denver fishing supply store.

For part owner Austin Parr of Discount Fishing Tackle on South Santa Fe Drive in Denver, it has been a year to remember.

“It’s been incredible, we have seen so many additional fishing licenses and that has led to an incredible increase of people in the sport,” said Parr.

And, according to Parr, that has led to an incredible increase in demand for gear.

“It’s boring. Everybody just wants to get out of lockdown and just go out and do stuff,” said Max from Fairplay, who was buying a few ice-fishing rods.

While just about everything has been canceled or closed, some things have remained the same, like the Colorado outdoors. But there are a couple of things you need to know before you go.

“You have to know the license structure, where to go, is certainly important. What kind of fish species are you targeting and knowing the limits for keeping those type of fish species,” said Parr.

In Colorado, almost 100,000 more folks bought a license to fish. That means places like Discount Fishing Tackle are going to be busy.

“It has definitely been crazy, and the big thing we’ve been able to do is shift around a lot of absolute direct routes and go in areas that I may have not gone to get product,” said Parr.

And it is not just the fishing industry that is experiencing record sales. Snowmobiles, ATVs and camper trailers are extremely hot items these days.

“Some people it has really affected negatively and some people it has affected positively, and we’ve been very lucky to be the latter of that,” said Parr. “Isn’t that turning a frown upside down, right? If you can come out of the pandemic with a new hobby, I think it’s a good thing,” said Max.

It’s a very familiar sport that is now appealing to more and more folks as a cure for COVID cabin fever.