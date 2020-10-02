Thousands furloughed by airlines

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday was a tough day for the airline industry as thousands were furloughed due to challenges presented by the pandemic.

American Airlines furloughed 19,000 employees nationwide. United Airlines furloughed 13,000 employees, with inflight services being hit the hardest.

Both airlines promised to reverse the furloughs if a deal is made in Congress to extend programs in the CARES Act.

Union representatives for flight attendants in Colorado said they are optimistic but the situation remains uncertain.

“What a reversal would look like, we don’t know other than it will depend on the specific language of the legislation,” said Ken Kyle, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

Several workers at Frontier say they began a voluntary leave of absence Thursday. They said the leave is part of an agreement between their union and the airline, allowing them to keep their benefits.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Frontier and their union reps but got no response.

The Colorado Department of Labor said four airlines sent in WARN notices, which show a company’s intent to lay off workers: United, American, Frontier and Trans State Airlines.

Altogether, 3,386 employees in the state were impacted by permanent or temporary layoffs. The bulk of those layoffs were within United, which accounted for 2,948 of them.