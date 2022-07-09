BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Organizers estimated that around 3,000 people marched in downtown Boulder on Saturday morning for July’s Women’s Freedom March.

“It shows unity, we’re not just going to lay back and it,” demonstrator Lisa Lee Loveland said.

The event started at 9 a.m. and was put on in the wake of Roe V. Wade being overturned. Some traveled from other states to attend.

“I’m coming from Nebraska,” Lorri Sughroue said.

“This is so important to voice how strongly we feel about all of our rights. Reproductive rights are at the forefront of all of this,” YWCA CEO Debbie Pope said.

As for what’s next?

“It’s registering to vote, it’s volunteering, it’s donating to nonprofits working in this space,” said Pope.

From here, organizers are pushing to make sure people are making their voices heard at the polls.