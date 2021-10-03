Thousands expected at Miller Farms Harvest Festival

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s busy season for the Miller family as they are about half way through their annual harvest festival.

It’s not your typical fall fest; this one will help you learn along the way and you might even get your hands dirty. You get a pumpkin from the patch, and pick a plethora of produce fresh from the fields.

Miller Farms has been planting, growing, and selling a variety of veggies since 1949. They have beets, carrots, potatoes, onions, sweet corn, tomatoes, green beans, and more.

On a good day at the Miller Farms Annual Harvest Fest, about 10,000 people will hop on a hayride with bags in hand to gather up fresh veggies.

“Everyone needs to know where their food comes from,” said Michelle Vanhoesen, one of the owners of Miller Farms.

One of the farm’s missions is to educate young people about farm work, and to show them their vegetables don’t just appear on a grocery store shelf.

“It means a lot to us,” David Patterson said. “It’s so much fun and very rewarding too.”

If you’d rather not get your hands dirty, you can participate in the red wagon sale by filling it as much as you can for $40.

“If going out to the field and picking your own stuff isn’t for you, can come out already picked for you,” said Vanhoesen.

Patti Gregory and Kim Taylor said it takes a tetris-like technique. Many families make the harvest festival a yearly tradition.

“It’s not just about us, during the pandemic, the farmers struggled so horribly. So especially now we want to support [them] and make sure they see us, we’re loyal and we’re going to be here no matter what,” Gregory said.

Miller Farms also has a corn maze, kids play areas, antique tractors, peddle tractors, a hay pyramid, farm animals, and “Croc-pit” which is basically thousands and thousands of chopped-up Crocs in a giant pile.

The harvest festival runs from Labor Day through mid-November and the hours are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s $25 for age 14 and up and kids 4-14 are $15, this includes all the activities plus a bag of produce for each person.