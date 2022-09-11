Thousands of climbers gathered for the 14th Red Rocks Stair Climb in honor of those lost during 9/11. (Credit: West Metro Fire)

RED ROCKS, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousands of climbers from all over the country arrived at Red Rocks to participate in the 14th annual Red Rocks Stair Climb that honors and remembers those lost on 9/11.

Sunday morning, 2,600 people joined West Metro Fire Rescue and participated in the stair climb to remember the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters and the nearly 3,000 Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Each of the 2,600 participants climbed nine laps around the Red Rocks Amphitheater which is the equivalent of 110 stories in the World Trade Center.

Thousands of climbers gathered for the 14th Red Rocks Stair Climb in honor of those lost during 9/11. (Credit: West Metro Fire)

Thousands of climbers gathered for the 14th Red Rocks Stair Climb in honor of those lost during 9/11. (Credit: West Metro Fire)

The Red Rock’s Stair Climb, also known as Colorado’s Stair Climb, is one of more than 40 climbs held around the world on Sept. 11. The one held at Red Rocks is the largest and most well attended in the country according to WMFR.

According to WMFR, since the climb’s debut, the event has raised more than $756,000 to benefit the families of those impacted by that day.

The 2022 climb raised more than $106,500 to benefit families.