Thousands attend ‘MAGA Drag the Interstate’ event in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Thousands of supporters for President Donald Trump rallied across Colorado on Sunday for the “MAGA Drag The Interstate” event.

According to organizers, groups met in locations from Pueblo to Fort Collins and areas in-between and then traveled to Bandimere Speedway.

The SkyFOX news chopper flew over the rally on Sunday.

The mission of the rally:

American patriots from all corners of the Country will gather together and organize into rolling flag parade caravans within their States. They will circle their highways and byways, ending in a glorious flurry of red, white, and blue–and a big ol’ heap of old-fashioned American patriotism. In all states across the Country participants will begin in several major cities from areas around their state to form local caravans that will eventually combine into a single, large rolling parade that will route through their roadways and spread a message of hope, unity, and patriotism.