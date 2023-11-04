DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands of people near downtown Denver were without power Saturday evening due to an Xcel Energy power outage.

By 8:50 p.m., power appeared to be restored for most as Xcel’s outage map showed that a total of 16 customers in Denver were without power. By 9 p.m., that number was down to 13.

Xcel reported nine separate outages, each affecting a handful of customers. The largest single outage affected 3,201 customers.

According to the map, the outages were concentrated in the Civic Center neighborhood.

Xcel told FOX31 that the outage lasted about 23 minutes and impacted about 5,341 customers.