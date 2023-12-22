DENVER (KDVR) — The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Thornton Police Department are seeking help in identifying an individual who allegedly robbed a bank on Dec. 20.

According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the alleged crime took place at about 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Bank located at 3990 E. 104th Ave. in Thornton.

The suspect allegedly presented a demand note and fled from the bank on a mountain bike. The individual had been seen in the bank a day before the robbery, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing heavy makeup, including false eyelashes, and acrylic nails. The suspect also wore a black head covering similar to a hijab, a black face mask with a pink logo, a multi-colored long robe/dress, black shoes and a black purse.

This suspect is wanted in connection to a Dec. 20, 2023, bank robbery in Thornton. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for an award and remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tipline.

Information leading to an arrest in this case could earn you a $2,000 reward.